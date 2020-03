1.Shakespear is a ___ English ___. 2. Children saw a ___ in the field. 3.The ___ part of Russia has ___ climate. 4.Our ___ school is named after Tchaikovsky. 5.Her name was Mary-Ann. 6.She was our ___ of Biology at school. 7.Ch...

Английский язык

1.Shakespear is a ___ English ___. 2. Children saw a ___ in the field. 3.The ___ part of Russia has ___ climate. 4.Our ___ school is named after Tchaikovsky. 5.Her name was Mary-Ann. 6.She was our ___ of Biology at school. 7.Charley Chaplin was gread ___. 8.John wend to the theatre and watched a new ___. 9.A ___ grows fruit and vegetables in the farm ОТВЕЧАТЬ ТОЛЬКО СЛОВАМИ КОТОРЫЕ НА ФОТО!!!

Автор: Гость