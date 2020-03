1) выберите верное местоимение : Today .... is very cold outside a) it b) they c) that d) its e) itself 2) Выберите правильный вариант сказуемого : Anar usually ... all the teachers questions a) Answers b) Were answered...

Английский язык

1) выберите верное местоимение : Today .... is very cold outside a) it b) they c) that d) its e) itself 2) Выберите правильный вариант сказуемого : Anar usually ... all the teachers questions a) Answers b) Were answered c) Were answering d) Have answered e) Are answering

