1. What ( - , a, an)exciting news, I can’t believe my eyes. 2. Everybody knows that the human body contains ( - , a, an) water. 3. From the top of the hill we saw (a, - , the)lovely view of the valley. 4. Mathematics (is, ar...

Английский язык

1. What ( - , a, an)exciting news, I can’t believe my eyes. 2. Everybody knows that the human body contains ( - , a, an) water. 3. From the top of the hill we saw (a, - , the)lovely view of the valley. 4. Mathematics (is, are , hasn’t)not the most popular subject at school. 5. The military(has/have) occupied the building. 6. We had to pay(custom/customs)on the sweaters we had bought in Scotland. 7. She is a painter. This picture is one of (her, hers, his) 8. Look! Your cat can open the fridge door (itself, yourself, himself) 9. Make plural forms :a sister - in - a law 10. Make plural forms: a toothbrush 11. (Nobody, somebody , everybody)passed the exam. It was extremely difficult. 12. Everyone knows that restaurants are (expensive, more expensive) than cafes. 13. Make up word combinations to describe some objects: dress, cotton , summer. 14. When Mary awakened she(lied, lie, lay) and stared in the wall. 15. The house(was, had been, has been) perfectly still. 16. She (has never known, had never known, have never known) to be so silent before. 17. She (listened, would listen, was listening) attentively but heard neither voices nor footsteps. 18 She watched the children (writing, written) the dictation. 19. The house (surrounding, surrounded) by tall trees is lovely. 20. Let me( - , to) tell you the whole)truth here and now. 21. Did you hear Victor ( - , to)speak about his impressions of the USA yesterday? 22. They made Mark (to, - )recite his poem. 23. I’m sorry I forgot (to, - )tell you that we changed our plans. 24. The museum charges a small entrance(fee, salary). 25. (Stay, remain) where you are. Don’t move. 26. ”Anna Karenina” (was writing, was written, wrote) by L. Tolstoy. 27. You(needn’t, mustn’t, may not) worry about the boy, he will be all right. 28. Вы удивлены, встретив товарища на вокзале. a. How very strange to meet you here b. I am sorry to hear it c. I am glad to see you here 29. Вы нечаянно толкнули человека. Извинитесь перед ним. a. That’s all right b. I am happy to hear it. c. I beg your pardon. 30. Выскажите равнодушие к услышанной истории a. It’s all the same to me. b. I am so interested in it. c. It’s a sad story

