1. What he ( to do) here? He (to wait) for his friend. 2. What he ( to do) here? He ( to wait) for his friend. 3. When I (to come) yesterday, I (to see) that my brother (to do)his lesson. 4. Where (to be) Nick? He (to play)t...

Английский язык

1. What he ( to do) here? He (to wait) for his friend. 2. What he ( to do) here? He ( to wait) for his friend. 3. When I (to come) yesterday, I (to see) that my brother (to do)his lesson. 4. Where (to be) Nick? He (to play)tennis. He (to play) tennis well.

