1 Where is Ann? – She (to take down) the curtains in the sitting-room. 2 The group of tourists from France (to visit) Snt.Paul’s Cathedral at 2 o’clock in the afternoon yesterday. 3 While the young people (to walk) along the pa...

Английский язык

1 Where is Ann? – She (to take down) the curtains in the sitting-room. 2 The group of tourists from France (to visit) Snt.Paul’s Cathedral at 2 o’clock in the afternoon yesterday. 3 While the young people (to walk) along the path they (to argue) angrily. 4 He is a student of Agricultural Academy and (to do) very well. 5 Come to me at 6! We (to watch) “The Sleeping Beauty”. 6 She lay in the sun and watched the puppies who (to bathe) in the cold water of the stream. 7 It is so hot that the chocolate (to melt). 8 Next summer we (to live) together with my numerous stepbrothers and stepsis-ters. 9 While the tailor (to measure) John, the boy (to tell) him the latest news. 10 While mother (to cook) dinner, he (to do) his homework.

