1.Where was George Washington born? 2.What things did he learn to do when he was a boy? 3.What did George Washington do during the Revolutionary War?4.Why did people respect him?5.What did Washington want to do after the Revolu...
Английский язык
1.Where was George Washington born? 2.What things did he learn to do when he was a boy? 3.What did George Washington do during the Revolutionary War?4.Why did people respect him?5.What did Washington want to do after the Revolutionary War?6.When did George Washington become the first president of the country?7.In what kind of family was Abraham Lincoln born?8.How did Little Abe teach himself?9.Why did people like young Abe Lincoln?10.Who gave Lincoln an idea to become a lawyer?11.What was happening in the country at the time when Lincoln was President?12.What great event in the US history happened in 1865? Помогите ответить на вопросы...
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. George Washington was born in Virginia 2. When he was a boy he taught math 3. Washington had the greatest influence on the course of history among the military leaders of all time. 5. Washington wanted to expand the boundaries of the American capital. 6. Washington became President April 30, 1789 7. Abraham Lincoln was born in a little hut on farm 8. Little Abe was mostly home-schooled 9. Abraham Lincoln was always on the side of ordinary people 12. I n 1865 occurred the prohibition of slavery in the U.S.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Математика
Реши задачу вычисли и запиши Ответ задачи пожалуйста напиши условия В 8 одинаковы?? бочонках 72 кг меда Сколько килограммов меда в 10 таких же бочо...
Математика