10 предложений в past progressive в прошедшам времени

When I came home, my mother was cooking dinner. The children were playing in the garden, when they left home. I was doing homework from five till seven. He was already wtitting his composition, when parents came back. The bus was going, when I remembered one thing My friend called me up, when I was in the bath-room. Somebody called me out, when I was wallking. The lessons were over, when I was finished my test. When I came home, my brother was playing an activ game. I was doing this from six till eight.