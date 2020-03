10 примеров- 5 с глаголом make. 5- c do

Гость: Гость:

1.I made a cake yesterday 2.She always makes many mistakes in her tests . 3.He made a decision to divorce. 4.Her children always make big noise . 5.He makes money every day by delivering newspapers . 1.I always do my homework after school. 2.My parents always do good for other people. 3.My sister always does the dishes. 4.I did housework and went for a walk yesterday. 5.Mother said "Don't do harm to your sister "