106.3 Complete the sentences using as ... as. Choose one of the following: bad, comfortable, fast, long, often, quietly, soon, well, well-qualified, 1. I'm sorry I'm a bit late. I got here _as fast as_ I could. 2. It was a d...

Английский язык

106.3 Complete the sentences using as ... as. Choose one of the following: bad, comfortable, fast, long, often, quietly, soon, well, well-qualified, 1. I'm sorry I'm a bit late. I got here _as fast as_ I could. 2. It was a difficult question. I answered it --- I could. 3. 'How long can I stay with you?' 'You can stay --- you like.' 4. I need the information quickly, so please let me know --- possible. 5. I like to keep fit, so I go swimming --- I can. 6. I didn't want to wake anybody, so I came in --- I could. In the following sentences use just as ... as. 7. I'm going to sleep on the floor. It's --- sleeping in that hard bed. 8. Why did he get the job rather than me? I'm --- him. 9. At first I thought you were nice but really you're --- everybody else. 106.4 Write sentences using the same as. 1. Sally and Kate are both 22 years old. _Sally is the same age as Kate._ 2. You and I both have dark brown hair. Your hair ---. 3. I arrived at 10.25 and so did you. I ---. 4. My birthday is 5 April. Tom's birthday is 5 April too. My ---. 106.5 Complete the sentences with than... or as... 1. I can't reach as high as you. You are taller _than me._ 2. He doesn't know much. I know more ---. 3. I don't work particularly hard. Most people work as hard ---. 4. We were very surprised. Nobody was more surprised ---. 5. She's not a very good player. I'm a better player ---. 6. They've been very lucky. I wish we were as lucky ---.

Автор: Гость