12) Complete the joke with the articles. It was such ... rainy day. ... old woman was hurrying home when she saw ... little girl with two umbrellas. ... first umbrella was right for ... child, but ... second one was too big. «For whom is this big umbrella, young lady?» ... woman asked ... girl. «It’s ... present from ... best friend», answered ... girl. «And who is your best friend?» wondered ... woman. «1 don’t know, these words are written on ... handle of ... umbrella», explained ... girl.
It was such a rainy day. An old woman was hurrying home when she saw a little girl with two umbrellas. The first umbrella was right for the child, but the second one was too big. «For whom is this big umbrella, young lady?» the woman asked girl. «It’s a present from a best friend», answered the girl. «And who is your best friend?» wondered the woman. «I don’t know, these words are written on the handle of the umbrella», explained the girl.
