12) Complete the joke with the articles. It was such ... rainy day. ... old woman was hurrying home when she saw ... little girl with two umbrellas. ... first umbrella was right for ... child, but ... second one was too big. «...

Английский язык
12) Complete the joke with the articles. It was such ... rainy day. ... old woman was hurrying home when she saw ... little girl with two umbrellas. ... first umbrella was right for ... child, but ... second one was too big. «For whom is this big umbrella, young lady?» ... woman asked ... girl. «It’s ... present from ... best friend», answered ... girl. «And who is your best friend?» wondered ... woman. «1 don’t know, these words are written on ... handle of ... umbrella», explained ... girl.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
It was such a rainy day. An old woman was hurrying home when she saw a little girl with two umbrellas. The first umbrella was right for the child, but the second one was too big. «For whom is this big umbrella, young lady?» the woman asked girl. «It’s a present from a best friend», answered the girl. «And who is your best friend?» wondered the woman. «I don’t know, these words are written on the handle of the umbrella», explained the girl.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Периметр треугольника 167 см.Две его стороны длинной по56 см.Найди длинну третьей стороны этого треугольника
Ответить
Английский язык
Помогите!!!!сравнение британской и белоруской пищи на английском для 7 8 класа даю 19 б
Ответить
Математика
Почему при сложении разных чисел получается одинаковый результат
Ответить
Математика
Срочно пожалуйста у Илхома было х тетрадей, у Ботира на 8 тетрадей больше .у Дилшод?? на 3 тетради меньше ,чем у Илхома .Сколько тетрадей было у Ил...
Ответить
Математика
Помогите пожалуйста с задачей . Скорость катера по течению реки 19 км/ч , а против т??чения 15 км /ч . Найдите : а) Скорость течения реки б) со...
Ответить