Английский язык

13. Выберите правильный вариант ответа: 1. January is the … month of the year. A) one B) second C) first D) third E) one of 2. John lives in flat ... . A) forth B) fortieth C) the fortieth D) fourty E) forty 3. 17759 A) seventeen thousands seven hundred fifties nine B) seven thousand seven hundred fifty nine C) seventeen thousand seventy hundred fifty nine D) seventeen thousand seven hundred and fifty nine E) seventeens thousand seven hundred fifty nine 4. The house was constructed in the…century. A) ninety B) nineteen C) nineteenth D) nineties E) nine 5. He left his land in 1950. A) Ninety fifty B) Ninetieth fifty C) The fifty D) Nine five E) Nineteen fifty 6. The 92-nd A) The ninetieth-two B) The ninety-second C) The ninety and second D) The ninetieth-second E) The ninetieth and second 7. Eighteen twelve A) 1822 B) 1281 C) 1821 D) I2I8 Е) 1812

Автор: Гость