Английский язык
15 БАЛЛОВ РЕБЯТА ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!! put the words in the correct order to make questions when /the/ helped /was/ last/ you/ time/ anybody? was /the/ were / last/ you/ When/ anybody / helped / by / time? people/ help/ should/ each / Why/ other? person/ you / is/ the/ cnow / kindest/ Who?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
When was the last time you helped anybody? When was the last time anybody were helped by you? Why people should help each other? Who is the kindest person you know? How do kind people behave?
Английский язык
