15 БАЛЛОВ РЕБЯТА ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!! put the words in the correct order to make questions when /the/ helped /was/ last/ you/ time/ anybody? was /the/ were / last/ you/ When/ anybody / helped / by / time? people/ help/ should/ each...

Английский язык

