16)Complete the sentences with the articles where necessary. My ... parents always get up at ... seven o’clock. My ... mo-. ther cooks ... breakfast and my ... father walks ... dog in ... yard. I usually have ... breakfast at...

My ... parents always get up at ... seven o’clock. My ... mother cooks ... breakfast and my ... father walks .the.. dog in .the.. yard. I usually have ... breakfast at half past... seven. I live not far from .the.. school. My mother is ..a. teacher of Music and she works in my ... school, so we often go to .the.. school together. My mother is .a.. very good teacher. She can play .the.. piano, .the.. violin and ,.the. guitar. She knows a lot about ... music and she tells many ... interesting stories about ... composers and ... musicians. .The.. pupils of our ... school love her ... lessons very much. I also like ... music, but I am really interested in ... sport. I attend .a.. tennis club and have trainings ... three times .a.. week: on ... Mondays, ... Tuesdays and ... Fridays. My ... dream is to become .the.. best tennis player in our ... city and I work hard to make my ... dream come true.