19.3 in these sentences the verb are underlined. are they right or wrong? correct the verbs that are wrong. 1. tom arrived last week. 2. have you seen pam last week? И так далеее в интернете задание есть . но ответа я не нашел.

Английский язык

19.3 in these sentences the verb are underlined. are they right or wrong? correct the verbs that are wrong. 1. tom arrived last week. 2. have you seen pam last week? И так далеее в интернете задание есть . но ответа я не нашел.

Автор: Гость