1There are .... big families in Russia. 2 Are you an .... ? - Yes, i am . And yourson?- Ho,he is not. He is a ..... 3...... is your sister? 4 I ve got three ..... . The two dogs are clever and ..... . The cat is very ..... . I ...

Гость: Гость:

1. There are a lot of big families in Russia. 2. Are you an engineer? - Yes, I am. And your son? - No, he is not. He is a teacher. 3. Where is your sister? 4. I've got three pets. The two dogs are clever and funny. The cat is very lazy. I love my pets! 5. What 's your job? I'm a businessman. 6. I've got a lot of students. They are young and happy! It's a really nice job.