2. Откройте скобки: 1. Who (to speak) English on board your ship? 2. He (to live) in this house last year. 3. My working day (to begin) at 8 yesterday. 4. The sailors (to paint) the hull at this moment. 5. The ship just (to arrive) at London. 6. We (to have) no classes tomorrow. 7. What he (to do) now? 8. The engineers (to repair) the engine by 6 o’clock yesterday. 9. By that time I (to take) my exams. 10. The cargo (to load) on time yesterday.
1. speak 2.lived 3.begins 4.painting 5. arrive 6.will have 7. doing 8.repaired 9. take 10.loaded
