Английский язык

2. Rewrite these sentences in the passive. 1. We do not add any preservatives to our products. …………………………………………………………………………… 2. The Government is now building a lot of new schools in faraway regions. …………………………………………………………………………… 3. The police have just arrested him on suspicion of murder. …………………………………………………………………………… 4. Will they publish this magazine next month? …………………………………………………………………………… 5. They will have completed the new motorway by May. …………………………………………………………………………… 6. They haven’t cleaned their house for weeks. …………………………………………………………………………… 7. The company cut the water off because Mr and Mrs Smith hadn’t paid their bill. …………………………………………………………………………… 8. They are going to open a new cinema hall next month. …………………………………………………………………………… 9. We couldn’t use the car because the garage was servicing it. …………………………………………………………………………… 10. They publish a lot of books on information technology

