Английский язык
2. Rewrite these sentences in the passive. 1. We do not add any preservatives to our products. …………………………………………………………………………… 2. The Government is now building a lot of new schools in faraway regions. …………………………………………………………………………… 3. The police have just arrested him on suspicion of murder. …………………………………………………………………………… 4. Will they publish this magazine next month? …………………………………………………………………………… 5. They will have completed the new motorway by May. …………………………………………………………………………… 6. They haven’t cleaned their house for weeks. …………………………………………………………………………… 7. The company cut the water off because Mr and Mrs Smith hadn’t paid their bill. …………………………………………………………………………… 8. They are going to open a new cinema hall next month. …………………………………………………………………………… 9. We couldn’t use the car because the garage was servicing it. …………………………………………………………………………… 10. They publish a lot of books on information technology
1No preservatives are added to our products. 2 a lot of new schools in faraway regions are being builded by the Government 3 he's been just arrested by police on suspicion of murder. 4 will this magazine be published this month? 5 the new motorway will be completed by May 6 their house hasn’t been cleaned for weeks 7the water was cut off by the company because Mr and Mrs Smith hadn’t paid their bill. 8 A new cinema hall is going to be opened next month 9 The car couldn't been used because the garage was servicing it. 10 a lot of books on information technology are published
