24 бала. Текст My dream holiday))Срочно

My dream holiday I dream of a holiday in which I will do all of the fun,but not lessons. I would go with friends on the hill and drove there in a sledge, we made would have a snow man, put it near a snowman, and then built a fortress in which I would be the main sniper. Coming home mom would I poured a mug of hot tea with my favorite honey. this would be the most unforgettable weekend