24 бала. Текст My dream holiday))Срочно

Английский язык
24 бала. Текст My dream holiday))Срочно
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
My dream holiday I dream of a holiday in which I will do all of the fun,but not lessons. I would go with friends on the hill and drove there in a sledge, we made would have a snow man, put it near a snowman, and then built a fortress in which I would be the main sniper. Coming home mom would I poured a mug of hot tea with my favorite honey. this would be the most unforgettable weekend
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Написать сочинение на тему "что вам рассказали о себе приставки при и пре"! Пожалуйста строчно надо!!!
Ответить
Литература
Как Чацкий и Софья узнают правду о Молчалине?
Ответить
Математика
Найди делимое если неполное частное 4 делитнль 2 а остаток1
Ответить
История
Каки виды торговли были развиты в 18 веке?
Ответить
Алгебра
Решите систему уравнений {2x+3y=30 {5x-11y=1
Ответить