Английский язык
4. Paraphrase the following sentences using the example: ПРИМЕР My friends will go to the museum on Saturday. – My friends are going to the museum on Saturday. 1. Will you join us tomorrow? –_____________________________ 2. The teacher will meet your parents because you are very rude with your classmates.___________________________________________ 3. I will take some pictures of this street, it’s very picturesque.__________________ 4. Susan will not buy any souvenirs, she is too practical.____________________ 5. Will you read this new book about adventurous kittens?_______________
Автор: Гость
Гость:
1 Im going join you tomorrow 2 The teacher is going meet my parents because Im rude with my classmates 3 Im going to take some pictures of this street 4She isnt  going to buy any souvenirs, she is too practical 5 Im not going to read this new book about adventures kittens
