49. Fill in prepositions where necessary. 1. Where do I change ... bus 7? 2. Will this bus take me ... Palace Square? 3. Where do I get... to change ... the underground? 4. Are you getting.............. the next stop? 5. I...

1. Where do I change to bus 7? 2. Will this bus take me to Palace Square? 3. Where do I get off to change to the underground? 4. Are you getting off at the next stop? 5. If no tram comes in five minutes, I won't wait for it, I'll just go home on foot. 6. Walk as far as the corner, turn to the right and pass two blocks. 7. When you turn round the corner, you will see the entrance to the museum in front of you. 8. If you stand your back to the theatre, you will see a monument on your right. 9. Where is the monument to Gogol in your town? 10. There is no tram from here to the railway station. 11. At the end of the street you will see a large shop on your left. 12.1 have never been to St. Paul's, but I have read and heard a lot about it. 13. Will it take me long to get to the theatre? 14. The Peter and Paul Fortress is rather far from Nevsky Prospect. 15. The Admiralty is near the Winter Palace. 16. Walk straight along the street and take the sec­ond turning to the left. 17. Where is the entrance to the Hermitage? — Oh, it's on the other side of the building, on the Neva embankment. 18. At the end of this street there is a big arch. If you walk under the arch, you will find yourself in Palace Square witt the slender Alexander Column in the middle.