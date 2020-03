5.3 и 5.4 Пожалуйста^^

Гость: Гость:

5.3 2 the banks usually open 3 The City Museum closes 4 She teaches 5 I meet 6 Peter washes 7 It costs a lot money. 8 They cost a lot of money. 9 Water boils 10 I like her and she likes me. 5.4 2 I often play basketball. 3 Margaret usually works hard. 4 Jenny always wears nice clothes. 5 We always have dinner at 7 30.