Английский язык

(5) Change the sentence as in the example. Example: After he had received all the necessary documents, he went to the police station. Having received all the necessary documents he went to the police station. 1. After Mary had passed all her examinations, she went to the seaside. 2. After he had returned from the expedition, he made a very interesting report. 3. As they had lived in Spain for four years, they knew Spanish very well. 4. As Peter had lost the key, he could not enter the house 5. As the soldiers had been wounded, they were taken to the hospital. 6. After Mr Jefferson had arranged everything, he went home. 7. After the guests had taken off their coats, they went upstairs.

Автор: Гость