Английский язык

80 БАЛЛОВ!!!!!!! Read the text. Complete it with the given words. As you plan your family’s meals, it’s important to keep in mind several 1. ______ principles. The first is that diversity is one of the biggest keys to 2. ______. Human beings need a variety of sources of 3. _____ to reach optimal health. Second, certain foods, such as meat, 4._____ , and sugar, should be eaten in 5._______. A 6.______ diet will consist of a variety of foods but will be heaviest in fruits and vegetables and basic 7. ______ such as potatoes, rice, or oats. Finally, try to avoid 8. ______ foods as much as possible. While cooking from 9. _____ is time-consuming, it is both less expensive and healthier for your family. A. dairy B. basic C. moderation D. nutrition E. processed F. scratch G. starches H. well-rounded I. health

Автор: Гость