About you: ask and answer. 1. Are there any festivals in your country? 2. Wren are they? 3. What's your favorite festival? 4. What can you do there? 5. What can you eat there?

Английский язык

About you: ask and answer. 1. Are there any festivals in your country? 2. Wren are they? 3. What's your favorite festival? 4. What can you do there? 5. What can you eat there?

Автор: Гость