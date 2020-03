And Father Elephant asked, "Why are you sad, my little Baby Elephant? " Baby Elephant said, "Oh, Dad,I want to play in our school football team. But my socks, T-shirt and shorts are too small and I can 't put them on. "Don't wo...

Английский язык

Выпиши глаголы с этого предложения

