Англійська мова 3клас мій улюблений урок

Гость: Гость:

My name is Ann. I am thirteen years old. I study at the seventh grade. We have a lot of interesting subjects at school: the Russian Language, Literature, Mathematics, History, Physics, Chemistry and others. Some pupils prefer to learn foreign languages, Literature, History; others tend to learning of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics etc. My favorite subject is English. Nowadays the English language is the language of culture, politics, and international relations. The English language is taught in the kindergartens, schools and universities.Also we shouldn’t forget that English is the language of great English and American literature. We all know such great writers like William Shakespeare, Daniel Defoe, Agatha Christie, etc. But not everyone can read the works of these great writers in the original.I try to learn a lot of words, read books, newspapers and magazines in English, listen to English songs and teaching cassettes. Our teacher of English is very experienced. During our lessons, we read, write, repeat words and ask questions.I hope that I will speak English very well in the future. The knowledge of language helps people from different countries to communicate with each other, write letters or just travel.I think that at the present time the knowledge of a foreign language is necessary for every person.