Английский "Описание комнаты" для 3 класса

«Моя комната» (My bedroom) Hi, this is my bedroom. There is a rug on the floor. It is grey and I like it very much. There is a large bed in the room too. It is very comfortable. There is a nightstand on the left of the bed and there's a lamp on it. I often use it, because I like to read before I fall asleep. On the left of the nightstand there is a chest of drawers, where I keep my clothes. There are some pictures on my chest of drawers. They are some photos of me and my friends. On the right of the chest of drawers and on the left of the nightstand there's a picture on the wall. There are several colourful flowers in a vase. I painted this picture myself at an art class, and that's why I keep it in my room. There's a beige lamp on the ceiling of my bedroom. But I don't use it very often, because I like the lamp on the nightstand more. I love my room, because it's a place where I can relax and stay in privacy for some time. In addition, it's very comfortable and I designed its interior myself. It's my favourite place in the house!