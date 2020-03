Английский текст на тему "Dream holidays"

Гость: Гость:

I like holiday. I dream to go to the abroad on my holiday. I would like to go in USA. I like traveling and I wont to see many intressting places.Maybe If I earn much money I will go in USA but it is my dream. I watch TV and I daily this country. I decided that I will study English because I wont to go to the abroad and I wont to chat with different friends. I daily dream about my life. I wont to chahge my life and I will study English. I think that I see this country.