Answer the questions. Write. 1. Is there a desk in your room? 2. Is there a chair near your desk? 3. Are There a lot of toys in your room? 4. Are there many children in your family? Make the questions. 1. There is an ant ...

Английский язык

Answer the questions. Write. 1. Is there a desk in your room? 2. Is there a chair near your desk? 3. Are There a lot of toys in your room? 4. Are there many children in your family? Make the questions. 1. There is an ant in my soup. 2. There is a mouse under the fridge. 3. There are many books in the bookcase. 4. There are four girls in the room.

Автор: Гость