Answer the quoestions. 1.What is London's famamous clock called?Where is it?2.What is in the middle of Trafalgar Square?3What is Charing Groos?Is it far from Trafalgar Square?4.What is nearer to the Natural History Museum- Vist...
Английский язык
Answer the quoestions. 1.What is London's famamous clock called?Where is it?2.What is in the middle of Trafalgar Square?3What is Charing Groos?Is it far from Trafalgar Square?4.What is nearer to the Natural History Museum- Vistoria Station or Charing Gross?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.Big Ben. And...I do not know
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Для ремонта одной комнаты в санатории требуется 8 рулонов обоев по 12 м в каждом сколько метров обоев потребуется для оклейки 5 такиx же комнат?
Русский язык
Математика
Один рабочий работал 3 дня,по7ч в день,а другой - 2дня,по 8ч в день. Вместе они изготовили 481 деталь.Сколько деталей изготовил каждый рабочий,если...
Математика
Қазақ тiлi