Answer these questions. Use the new world in you. 1)What are the subjects you find fairly difficult? (name 2-3) 2) What subjects are really aesy for you? (name 2-3)
Английский язык
Answer these questions. Use the new world in you. 1)What are the subjects you find fairly difficult? (name 2-3) 2) What subjects are really aesy for you? (name 2-3)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)I find that algebra,chemistry and physics are difficult for me 2)Physical education, english and biology are really easy for me
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Переведите, пожалуйста, текст: Dear Danny, Hi! How are you? I hope everything is ok! I really love our new place. It's a beautiful big house ...
Литература
Сочинение на тему: Литература 18 века... Просто обычное сочинение про создание, какие изменения произошли, из-за чего были разнообразные переломы..