Are these sentences true or false? Find evidence in the text. 1)The participants of the re-enactment are wearing 19th century clother. 2)They're making a film about the civi war. 3) Simon saw a re-enacted Viking battle when he was a child 4)simon's girlfriend isn't interested in histirical re-enactment. 5)The Writer feels that histiorical re-enactments are a good way to learn about history. вот текст The air is heavy with the smell of gunpowder, and there are blood-stained bodies all around me. Suddenly, I hear the tremendous ‘boom’ of a cannon, and smoke fills my eyes. In the distance I can just see a soldier on horseback – and he’s coming right for me. My heart is beating like a drum, and I’ve never felt so afraid … Fortunately, of course, the blood I can see is all make-up, and this battle is not for real. I’ve come here to experience a historical re-enactment of the English Civil War. Role play enthusiast Simon Lowe has agreed to be my guide for the day. He’s brought me a spare costume – short wool trousers, a cotton shirt, a leather tunic and a musket, which is the kind of gun they used in the 17th century. We certainly look like characters in a film. This is quite an unusual way to spend the weekend, so I’m keen to ask Simon how he got involved. ‘I’ve always been interested in history,’ he told me. ‘When I was young, my parents took me to the re-enactment of a Viking battle, and it was amazing – really dramatic! It’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do. And I’ve met some great people here – including my girlfriend.’ After the battle, Simon introduces me to some other members of the group. On Monday morning they’ll be back in the office or in the classroom, but for now they’re enjoying their lives as 17th century soldiers and peasants. When the time comes for me to say goodbye and step back into the modern world, I feel quite sad. I’ve had a great time, and I’ve learnt more about history than I ever would in a textbook!

