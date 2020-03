Are these statements true about you?Correct the false statements. 1.Your mum can play basketball. 2.Your friend can give you a book 3.You can't play tennis 4.You can phone your mother now 5.Your best friend can help you with Li...

Are these statements true about you?Correct the false statements. 1.Your mum can play basketball. 2.Your friend can give you a book 3.You can't play tennis 4.You can phone your mother now 5.Your best friend can help you with Literature 6.Your brother can't sing 7.Your parents can speak French 8.Your grandmother can help you with your English homework

