a)Read the text.Mark the statements 1-7 True(T), False(F), Not Ststed(NS). The walls of the place are of snow.The doors and windows are of ice.There are more than a handred rooms in it-halls,sitting rooms, bedrooms, a dinning r...

Английский язык

a)Read the text.Mark the statements 1-7 True(T), False(F), Not Ststed(NS). The walls of the place are of snow.The doors and windows are of ice.There are more than a handred rooms in it-halls,sitting rooms, bedrooms, a dinning room and a great ball room.The largest hall is several milea long.All of the rooms are icy cold and empty.There are no lamps or candles, only northern lights.In the centre of the place there is a frozen lake brocen into a thousand ice peeces.It looks like a broken mirror.In the centre of this lake sits the Snow Queen when she is at home. She calls the lake “The Mirror of Reason"and saya it is the best and the only one in the world. (напишите (T),(F),(NS)) 1.The palace is of wood and stone.____ 2.The floor is very thin.____ 3.There are a hundred rooms on the palace.___ 4.The rooms are warm and nice.____ 5.The largest room is a hall.___ 6.There are a lot og mirrors on the walls.___ 7.There is a frozen lake in the centre of the palace.____ 8.The palace looks like a broken window.___ 9.The Snow Queen's favorite place im the placevis her bedroom.____

