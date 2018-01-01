Ask 5 questions about the sentence: at the moment Mr Philpoll lives not far the centre of London 1)____________________________________________________doesn't he? 2)Who________________________________________________________?...
Английский язык
Ask 5 questions about the sentence: at the moment Mr Philpoll lives not far the centre of London 1)____________________________________________________doesn't he? 2)Who________________________________________________________? 3)________far or near___________________________________________? 4)___________________________________________________________? 5)___________________________________________________________?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Mr Philpoll lives not far the centre of London, doesn`t he? 2. Who lives not far the centre of Londot at the moment? 3. Does Mr Philpoll live not far or near the centre of London? 4. Where Mr Philpoll live at the moment? 5, Does Mr Philpoll live not far the centre of London at the moment?
