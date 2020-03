Биография менделеева на английском языке 120 слов

Гость: Гость:

Mitry Ivanovich Mendeleev (27 January [8 February] 1834, Tobolsk — 20 January [2 February], 1907, St. Petersburg) — Russian scientist-polymath: chemist, physical chemist, physicist, metrologist, economist, engineer, geologist, meteorologist, oilman, teacher, balloonist, instrument. Professor of St. Petersburg University; corresponding member in the category of "physical" Imperial St. Petersburg Academy of Sciences. Among the most famous discoveries — the periodic law of chemical elements, one of the fundamental laws of the universe, part and parcel of natural science. The author of the classic work "Fundamentals of chemistry".