Bob sing a song,............? She doesn,t like coffee........? He enjoys reading.......? You can play the guitar.......? They travell a lot.........? Those women are doctors.......? We have a party on Sunday....? The children a...

Bob sing a song,............? She doesn,t like coffee........? He enjoys reading.......? You can play the guitar.......? They travell a lot.........? Those women are doctors.......? We have a party on Sunday....? The children are not at home......?
Bob sings songs, doesn't he? She doesn't like coffee, does she? He enjoys reading, doesn't he? You can play the guitar, can't you? They travell a lot, don't they? Those women are doctors, aren't they? We have a party on Sunday, don't we? The children are not at home, are they?
