C. Make who- or what-questions.1) You were talking to someone.2) Somebody gave me the credit card.3) This report belongs to somebody.4) I borrowed the money from somebody.5) My boss telephoned me.6) I am worried about my collea...

Английский язык

C. Make who- or what-questions.1) You were talking to someone.2) Somebody gave me the credit card.3) This report belongs to somebody.4) I borrowed the money from somebody.5) My boss telephoned me.6) I am worried about my colleagues.7) Somebody works in that office.8) My brother sold his shares.9) They have invited many guests to the business meeting.

Автор: Гость