C. Make who- or what-questions.1) You were talking to someone.2) Somebody gave me the credit card.3) This report belongs to somebody.4) I borrowed the money from somebody.5) My boss telephoned me.6) I am worried about my collea...

C. Make who- or what-questions.1) You were talking to someone.2) Somebody gave me the credit card.3) This report belongs to somebody.4) I borrowed the money from somebody.5) My boss telephoned me.6) I am worried about my colleagues.7) Somebody works in that office.8) My brother sold his shares.9) They have invited many guests to the business meeting.
1) who was talking to someone? 2) Who did give you the credit card? 3) What does belong to somebody? 4)Who did borrow the money from somebody? Ну а дальше наверняка сможешь сам(а) просто вместо имени собственного пишешь ху а после ду
