Английский язык

Complete the missing vowels. 1 This is our English t _ x t b _ _ k. 2 One day I’ll write my _ _ t _ b _ _ g r _ p h _ . 3 Star Wars is a s c _ _ n c _ f _ c t _ _ n film. 4 A very popular book is called a b _ s t – s _ l l _ r. 5 Charles M. Schulz created a c _ m _ c Peanuts and the pet dog Snoopy. 6 King Arthur appears in many l _ g _ n d s.

