Choose the appropriate words to complete the sentences. 1) The situation was becoming dangerous and the police (was/were) called. 2) Have you listened to (a/the) news today? 3) She turned (on/off) the shower and the water st...

Английский язык
Choose the appropriate words to complete the sentences. 1) The situation was becoming dangerous and the police (was/were) called. 2) Have you listened to (a/the) news today? 3) She turned (on/off) the shower and the water stopped running. 4) She lay sleepless in her bed turning (over/ down) now and then. 5) The news (is/are) good and (it/they) (has/have) come just in time. 6) She lives on the money that (is/are) given to her by her parents. 7) The advice (was/were) good but John couldn’t follow (it/them). 8) The information (has/have) arrived. (It/They) (is/are) absolutely useless. 9) What have you done to your hair? Why (is/are) (it/they) purple? 10) His knowledge (is/ are) deep enough. He will be able to do the test. 11) You will never be able to turn this metal (in/into) gold.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) was 2) the 3) off 4) over 5) is it has 6) is 7) was it 8) has It is 9) is it 10) is 11) into
