choose the crrect word.Check in the Word List.Then make a sentence with the other word 1. Amy is very supporting/supportive. You can rely on her to help you if she can. 2. Josh is a really careful/caring person - he's always re...
Английский язык
choose the crrect word.Check in the Word List.Then make a sentence with the other word 1. Amy is very supporting/supportive. You can rely on her to help you if she can. 2. Josh is a really careful/caring person - he's always ready to listen to my problems. 3. The teacher wasn't respected/respectful by his students. 4. Angela always tries to do the right thing - she's really mean/well - meaning.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.supporting 2.careful 3.respected 4.mean
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Коля и Петя обменялись марками. до обмена у Коли было на 5 марок больше, чем у Пети. после того, как Коля обменял 24% своих марок на 20% марок Пети...
Алгебра
Физика
Два одинаковых точечных заряда взаимодействуют с силой 0,4 мН, находясь на расстоянии 5 см друг от друга. Чему равна модуль каждого заряда?