choose the crrect word.Check in the Word List.Then make a sentence with the other word 1. Amy is very supporting/supportive. You can rely on her to help you if she can. 2. Josh is a really careful/caring person - he's always re...

Английский язык

choose the crrect word.Check in the Word List.Then make a sentence with the other word 1. Amy is very supporting/supportive. You can rely on her to help you if she can. 2. Josh is a really careful/caring person - he's always ready to listen to my problems. 3. The teacher wasn't respected/respectful by his students. 4. Angela always tries to do the right thing - she's really mean/well - meaning.

Автор: Гость