choose the crrect word.Check in the Word List.Then make a sentence with the other word 1. Amy is very supporting/supportive. You can rely on her to help you if she can. 2. Josh is a really careful/caring person - he's always re...

Английский язык
choose the crrect word.Check in the Word List.Then make a sentence with the other word 1. Amy is very supporting/supportive. You can rely on her to help you if she can. 2. Josh is a really careful/caring person - he's always ready to listen to my problems. 3. The teacher wasn't respected/respectful by his students. 4. Angela always tries to do the right thing - she's  really mean/well - meaning.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.supporting 2.careful 3.respected 4.mean
