Английский язык

Choose the right variant of the sentence in reported speech. 1) He says, “You are right.” a) he says that I am right b) he says which I right c) he says I was right d) he said I are right 2) He asked her, “Do you speak English?” a) he asked her if she have spoke English b) he asked her if she speaks English c) he asked her if she had spoke English d) he asked her if she spoke English 3) “Don’t talk with me,” she said to me. a) she told me not to talk with her b) she told me to not talk with her c) she told me not to talk with me d) she told me do not to talk with her

