Choose two right sentences in Passive Voice (Past Perfect):lt;br /gt;lt;br /gt;A) This building will be demolished next month. lt;br /gt;lt;br /gt;B) The picture had been painted by the Monday.lt;br /gt;lt;br /gt;C) Many touris...

Английский язык
Choose two right sentences in Passive Voice (Past Perfect):lt;br /gt;lt;br /gt;A) This building will be demolished next month. lt;br /gt;lt;br /gt;B) The picture had been painted by the Monday.lt;br /gt;lt;br /gt;C) Many tourists have visited that castle. lt;br /gt;lt;br /gt;D) The big cake was baked by Sam. lt;br /gt;lt;br /gt;E) Had the questions been discussed by the exam? lt;br /gt;lt;br /gt;F) Sam repaired the car. lt;br /gt;lt;br /gt;G) The pies would always be made by my mother.lt;br /gt;lt;br /gt;
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) The picture had been....... 2) The big cake..... 3) The pies would.....
