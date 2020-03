Что вы думаете о 1960-ых годах ( поподробней про хиппи) ? расскажите на английском и ж??лательно с переводом. заранее спасибо. очень выручите. :'(.

Гость: Гость:

Hippie subculture originated in the US in the early 1960s, when the air reigned special atmosphere, and people believed that are on the verge of a new "golden age". People were in favor of peace, freedom, love and sexual liberation, which could not but reflect on their wardrobe. Pictures taken in the heyday of the hippie subculture, this is a real fount from which future generations may be as much as necessary to be inspired to create their own unique image and style.