Complete each sentence with the verbs in brackets. Use the past simple and the past continuous in each sentence. 1 While we _ home last night, it _ to rain. (walk / start) 2 I _ my geography homework when you _. (do / phone) 3...

Английский язык
Complete each sentence with the verbs in brackets. Use the past simple and the past continuous in each sentence. 1 While we _ home last night, it _ to rain. (walk / start) 2 I _ my geography homework when you _. (do / phone) 3 When I _ at the cinema, my friends _ for me. (arrive / wait) 4 What _ you _ when you _ the news about the accident? (do / hear) 5 _ you _ to the teacher when she _ this exercise? (listen / explain)
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 While we were walking home last night, it started to rain. 2 I was doing my geography homework when you phoned. 3 When I arrived at the cinema, my friends were waiting for me.   4 What were you doing when you heard the news about the accident?  5 Were you listening to the teacher when she was explaining this exercise?      
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
География
Можно ли сделать карту полностью лишённой искажений???
Ответить
Биология
Составить предложения со словами( биосфера, биокосное вещество ,атмосфера и гидросфера)
Ответить
Математика
Решите неравенство 10<4x-2<18
Ответить
География
От чего зависит склонность воды
Ответить
Математика
Решите пожалуйста tg(x+п/4)=√3
Ответить