Английский язык

Complete each sentence with the verbs in brackets. Use the past simple and the past continuous in each sentence. 1 While we _ home last night, it _ to rain. (walk / start) 2 I _ my geography homework when you _. (do / phone) 3 When I _ at the cinema, my friends _ for me. (arrive / wait) 4 What _ you _ when you _ the news about the accident? (do / hear) 5 _ you _ to the teacher when she _ this exercise? (listen / explain)

