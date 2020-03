Complete the adjectives . 1. I am not asleep! I'm a_ _ _ _ 2. I was very n_ _ _ _ _ _ before the exam 3.Go to bed! You must get up e_ _ _ _

Английский язык

Complete the adjectives . 1. I am not asleep! I'm a_ _ _ _ 2. I was very n_ _ _ _ _ _ before the exam 3.Go to bed! You must get up e_ _ _ _

Автор: Гость