Английский язык

Complete the conversation. Use the Present Simple or Present Continuous of the verbs in brackets. Lisa: Polly! What a surprise! What (1)... (you/do) here in York? Polly: Hi. Lisa! I (2) ...(buy) a new guitar. Do you remember the band I’m in? Well, we (3) ...(play) at the Sports Club in our town every Saturday night. Lisa: Great! That’s fantastic! . Polly: Yes. What about you? What,(4) ...(you / do) these days? Lisa: (5)...(study) architecture - this is my ﬁnal year. At the moment I (6)... (work) m an architect’s ofﬁce to get some work experience. Listen. I sometimes (7)... (go) home at the weekend. Can I come and listen to you and your band? Polly: Of course! There’s a great atmosphere at the club! Everyone knows the songs and people (8)... (dance) too. We usually (9)... (start) playing at eight o’clock. Lisa: l’ll deﬁnitely see you soon, then, Polly!

