Английский язык
Complete the dialogue and get ready to act it out in class. — Good afternoon! Are y o u........... , the landlady? — Yes, I am. You must b e ...............Pleased to meet you. — Pleased to meet you too. — Welcome and come in. Let me show you your room. This way, please. It is not very large, b u t............... — Oh, I see. Is it furnished? — Yes. There is/are............... — This is really good. And where is the bathroom? — It's...............Let's go and have a look at it
