Английский язык
Complete the directions with the words below. ( across, along, end, follow, on, onto, past, right, straight, through) Go....this lane Go...past the pond Go ....the field-just ....the footpath Turn right...the lane Taken go .....on Take the first.... Walk to the....of the roadComplete the directions with the words below. ( across, along, end, follow, on, onto, past, right, straight, through) Go....this lane Go...past the pond Go ....the field-just ....the footpath Turn right...the lane Taken go .....on Take the first.... Walk to the....of the road
