COMPLETE THE GAPS WITH THE CORRECT FORMS OF THE ADJECTIVES: Dan likes sun and hot weather. So summer is_______ (good)season for him. Mary is _______ (young) of all the students in the classroom. Whales are _______ (big) anim...

Английский язык

COMPLETE THE GAPS WITH THE CORRECT FORMS OF THE ADJECTIVES: Dan likes sun and hot weather. So summer is_______ (good)season for him. Mary is _______ (young) of all the students in the classroom. Whales are _______ (big) animals in the sea. I don’t like lizards. They’re _______ (ugly) animals on planet! St.Petersburg isn't _______ (expensive) Moscow.

Автор: Гость